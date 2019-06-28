Report: South Korea's Nexon no longer up for sale following lack of buyers

South Korean games firm Nexon is apparently no longer up for sale.

As reported by The Korea Economic Daily, the mega corporation's sale has been cancelled due to a lack of bidders who could actually afford the Korean giant. The deadline for bids was pushed back twice to May 24th, too.

A 98.64 per cent stake in the company was put up for sale at the start of 2019 as founder Jungju Kim and his family looked to exit its holding company. This slice of Nexon is worth in the region of ₩10 trillion ($9 billion).

Lots of interest

Since this stake in the Korean games giant was put up for sale, Nexon has had a great deal of interest from companies including Chinese tech and entertainment behemoth Tencent, fellow Korean firms Kakao and NetMarble.

There were also reports of US internet retailer Amazon, telecoms firm Comcast and publishing giant EA entering the fray.

CEO Kim reportedly approached The Walt Disney Company to bid but the house of mouse was seemingly not interested.