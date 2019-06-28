News

Report: South Korea's Nexon no longer up for sale following lack of buyers

Report: South Korea's Nexon no longer up for sale following lack of buyers
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

South Korean games firm Nexon is apparently no longer up for sale.

As reported by The Korea Economic Daily, the mega corporation's sale has been cancelled due to a lack of bidders who could actually afford the Korean giant. The deadline for bids was pushed back twice to May 24th, too.

A 98.64 per cent stake in the company was put up for sale at the start of 2019 as founder Jungju Kim and his family looked to exit its holding company. This slice of Nexon is worth in the region of ₩10 trillion ($9 billion).

Lots of interest

Since this stake in the Korean games giant was put up for sale, Nexon has had a great deal of interest from companies including Chinese tech and entertainment behemoth Tencent, fellow Korean firms Kakao and NetMarble.

There were also reports of US internet retailer Amazon, telecoms firm Comcast and publishing giant EA entering the fray.

CEO Kim reportedly approached The Walt Disney Company to bid but the house of mouse was seemingly not interested.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jan 3rd, 2019

Report: Nexon put up for sale as founder and controlling stakeholder exits

News Jun 3rd, 2019

Netmarble, Kakao and others submit final bids for Nexon

News May 10th, 2019

MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter shatter expectations to drive Nexon’s Q1 2019 results

News Mar 4th, 2019

Nexon shortlists five bidders including Kakao and Tencent

News Feb 27th, 2019

Report: EA, Amazon and Comcast all submit acquisition bids for publisher Nexon

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies