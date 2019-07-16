The top global game advertisers in the US, Japan and South Korea for June 2019

The biggest games advertisers in the US during June 2019 were Top Free Games, Crazy Labs and Cheetah Technology.

That’s according to data from SocialPeta. The tool offers a number of key intelligence services and users can track apps by subscription rates, monitor downloads and revenues, track daily and monthly active users, and other insightful data points on a country/regional basis.

The service covers almost 100 countries and networks around the world, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, AdMob and Unity Ads etcetera.

Top advertisers in the US

In the table below shows leading advertisers in the US from May 20th to June 18th 2019. The table provides rankings across all categories and also more specifically on strategy and puzzle.

Top Free Games’ Bike Race Free is the leading advertiser overall. The developer utilises AppLovin’s ad network, with its video ad generating 280 million-plus impressions over 280 days.

Crazy Labs had multiple entries in the top 10, including Monster High Beauty Shop, Up 9 - Hexy Puzzle, and Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir. Cheetah Technology ranked fourth with Piano Tiles 2, while Da peng Sun ranked fifth with Bubble Shooter Dragon Pop.

The latter title ranked top in the strategy category, with Nordurrent’s Cooking Fever in second and Lion Studios’ Ball Smasher in third.

Crazy Labs’ Up 9 took top place in the puzzle category, while Bubble Shooter Dragon Pop took second and another Da peng Sun title, Wood Cube Puzzle, took third.

Top advertisers in Japan

Da peng Sun’s Bubble Shooter Dragon Pop was also a leading advertiser in Japan. It took second overall, topping both the strategy and puzzle categories.

According to SocialPeta data, Bubble Shooter achieved 800,000 video impressions a day in Japan between May 20th and June 18th and around 350,000 playable ad impressions. Most of these impressions came through Adwords (Admob).

RenRen Game Japan’s Beauty Rivalry: Dress up Story took top spot overall, with yu liu’s Pooking - Billiards City in third.

Despite being a US company, Machine Zone has been seemingly more aggressive with its advertising in Japan, rather than the US. Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire ranked second overall in the strategy category, while its newer title World War Rising took fourth.

Over in the puzzle space, Easybrain’s Pixel Art - Colour by Number and Yan Yuliang’s Bubble Shooter took second and third.

Top advertisers in South Korea

Once again Bubble Shooter Dragon Pop found its way into the upper echelons of the rankings of leading advertisers. It took fourth overall, top spot in the strategy category and second in puzzle.

The biggest advertisers overall were Voodoo for Helix Jump, Fun Games For Free for Color by Number: Coloring Book and Cheetah Technology for Piano Tiles 2.

Rounding out the top three in strategy were Nordcurrent’s Cooking Fever in second and yu liu’s Candy Heroes Legend in third.

To get a sense of the scale of these advertising campaigns in South Korea, SocialPeta data showed that 37Games’ 진룡삼국, which came fourth in the strategy rankings, one of image case for it generating 80 million-plus impressions through YouTube in just over 40 days.

Through Applovin, a HTML version advert for the game picked up over 70 million impressions during the same time frame.