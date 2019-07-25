News

Animoca Brands’ Pixowl is making an Addams Family mobile game

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 25th, 2019 license Animoca Brands
Pixowl 		Not disclosed
Animoca Brands’ Pixowl is making an Addams Family mobile game
By , Senior Editor

Animoca Brands-owned developer Pixowl has signed a non-exclusive licensing deal with MGM Interactive to make an Addams Family mobile game.

The new free-to-play game, called The Addams Family Mystery Mansion, will be based on the upcoming animated film, which will head into theatres on October 11th 2019.

The mobile title will launch across iOS and Android in the coming months.

Pixowl’s licensing deal for the mobile game will last through to December 31st 2024 unless renewed.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Pixowl has worked on titles such as The Sandbox, Peanuts: Snoopy's Town Tale and Garfield: Survival of the Fattest.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 23rd, 2019

Animoca Brands raises $2.5 million for blockchain games platform The Sandbox

News Aug 27th, 2018

Animoca Brands acquires The Sandbox dev Pixowl for $5 million

News Mar 27th, 2019

Animoca Brands partners with Formula 1 on blockchain game F1 Delta Time

Interview Jun 28th, 2019

PGC Hong Kong: Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung on the importance of NFTs

1 News Jun 21st, 2019

Artist who sold photo of potato for $1m joins Animoca Brands as creative director

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies