News

India tops worldwide mobile downloads for Q2 2019 with 5.4 billion

India tops worldwide mobile downloads for Q2 2019 with 5.4 billion
By , Staff Writer

India mobile players downloaded games more than 5.4 billion times throughout Q2 2019, according to Sensor Tower data.

The number was a new milestone in the quarter, showing a 13 per cent increase from the 4.7 billion in Q1 2019. This information does not take into account China as Google Play is not available in the region.

The second-ranked country in terms of worldwide app downloads was the US with three billion new installs.

Following this, was Brazil at approximately just over two billion downloads. Indonesia and Russia claimed the fourth and fifth spot respectively. Thailand also broke into the top 10 earning more than 500 million first-time downloads.

App Store and Google Play

When it comes to the App Store however, China takes first position for worldwide installs over the quarter with more than two billion downloads. The US again secured second spot while Japan, Great Britain and Russia rounded out the top five.

Google Play installs originated from India more than any other country over the same period. Brazil placed second, followed by Indonesia, the US and Russia.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jul 30th, 2019

Facebook tops mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019

News Jul 5th, 2019

Mobile game spending for the first half of 2019 reaches nearly $30 billion

News Aug 23rd, 2016

Slither.io achieved 80 million downloads worldwide in Q2 2016

News Apr 17th, 2019

Global mobile gaming revenue hit $14.6 billion in Q1 2019

News Apr 5th, 2019

Global mobile user spending to reach $156 billion by 2023

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies