India tops worldwide mobile downloads for Q2 2019 with 5.4 billion

India mobile players downloaded games more than 5.4 billion times throughout Q2 2019, according to Sensor Tower data.

The number was a new milestone in the quarter, showing a 13 per cent increase from the 4.7 billion in Q1 2019. This information does not take into account China as Google Play is not available in the region.

The second-ranked country in terms of worldwide app downloads was the US with three billion new installs.

Following this, was Brazil at approximately just over two billion downloads. Indonesia and Russia claimed the fourth and fifth spot respectively. Thailand also broke into the top 10 earning more than 500 million first-time downloads.

App Store and Google Play

When it comes to the App Store however, China takes first position for worldwide installs over the quarter with more than two billion downloads. The US again secured second spot while Japan, Great Britain and Russia rounded out the top five.

Google Play installs originated from India more than any other country over the same period. Brazil placed second, followed by Indonesia, the US and Russia.