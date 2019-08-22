Play Ventures closes $40m fund to back games start-ups

Singapore-based early-stage games venture capital fund Play Ventures has closed its first fund at $40 million.
As reported by Tech in Asia, the figure is $10 million more than the planned $30m raise that was announced back in December 2018.
Big backers
The fund invests in pre-seed and seed-stage games start-ups around the world working on free-to-play mobile and PC projects. Backers include Rovio, Modern Times Group and Huuuge Games CEO Anton Gauffin.
Companies the fund has backed to date include Redhill Games ($11.4m), a Reworks ($1.5m) and Gamejam.
