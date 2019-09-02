Huya picks up minority stake in ESL for $30m

Livestreaming platform Huya has acquired a minority stake in Modern Times Group-owned ESL in a deal worth $30 million made up of both primary and secondary shares.
The deal, which values ESL at $425m, will see the two companies form a joint venture to expand into China and build and host esports competitions in the country.
To help fund the expansion the ESL will issue new shares at a value of $22m.
Growing esports market
According to Newzoo, the global esports industry will top $1.1 billion this year. China was forecast to bring in revenues of $210m, overtaking Western Europe as the second-largest esports revenue generator behind North America, worth an estimated $409m.
“We are pleased to establish a close partnership with ESL, which demonstrates Huya’s further penetration into the global esports sector,” said Huya CEO Rongjie Don.
“Together with ESL, we are thrilled to bring more world-class global esports content to Chinese gaming enthusiasts.”
MTG CEO Jørgen Lindemann added: “We are excited to announce this term sheet for an important strategic partnership which provides us with a strong partner in Huya to pave the way for a successful ESL expansion into the thriving Chinese esport and gaming market in due time.”
