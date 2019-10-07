Yodo1 published games have been played by more than one billion users

Beijing-based publisher Yodo1 games have been played by more than one billion users worldwide.

The stat was revealed at Games Connect Asia Pacific 2019 by the Yodo1 business development manager Marina Espin during her talk on “Make Money Like a Pro Without Becoming One”.

Alongside this, free-to-play games revenue made by developers that partnered with Yodo1 has now surpassed $45 million.

The firm has worked with 300 plus companies since forming in 2012, with a variety of titles published including Crossy Road, Steppy Pants and Rodeo Stampede.

15 million installs

An example of the success given during the talk was Keplerian developed horror game Evil Nun, which went on to achieve more than 10 million downloads on mobile.

The two companies have subsequently partnered once again for the horror follow-up Ice Scream. The game launched on mobile devices from September 27th, 2019.

