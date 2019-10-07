News

Yodo1 published games have been played by more than one billion users

Staff Writer

Beijing-based publisher Yodo1 games have been played by more than one billion users worldwide.

The stat was revealed at Games Connect Asia Pacific 2019 by the Yodo1 business development manager Marina Espin during her talk on “Make Money Like a Pro Without Becoming One”.

Alongside this, free-to-play games revenue made by developers that partnered with Yodo1 has now surpassed $45 million.

The firm has worked with 300 plus companies since forming in 2012, with a variety of titles published including Crossy Road, Steppy Pants and Rodeo Stampede.

15 million installs

An example of the success given during the talk was Keplerian developed horror game Evil Nun, which went on to achieve more than 10 million downloads on mobile.

The two companies have subsequently partnered once again for the horror follow-up Ice Scream. The game launched on mobile devices from September 27th, 2019.

You can keep up-to-date with all of our coverage of Melbourne International Games Week 2019 right here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

