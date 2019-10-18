Jetpack Joyride studio Halfbrick returns with fast-paced PVP Magic Brick Wars

Recent times have been hard for Australian developer Halfbrick Studios.

Best known by the masses for 2010 hit Fruit Ninja and by the cool kids for 2011’s excellent Jetpack Joyride, success has proved harder to find in the world of F2P monetisation.

But things may be about the change.

The studio has announced Magic Brick Wars, its first game in three years.

Build and destroy

It’s a F2P real-time, multiplayer strategy game using card mechanics that’s set in the Raskulls universe, although other Halfbrick heroes including Barry Steakfries will also make an appearance.

In terms of gameplay, it’s a lane-based PVP game in which you’ll deploy offensive characters with unique abilities and equipped with selected weapons to attack your opponents base.

Defensively, you get to use magic bricks - hence the game’s title - which are either traps or obstacles to protect your base.

Magic Brick Wars is due for release on iOS and Android on 15 November.