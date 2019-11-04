Fantasy Westward Journey 3D gets approval in China

A further 22 games have been approved for release in China.

As revealed by Daniel Ahmad - AKA @ZhugeEX - on Twitter (below), the games regulator for China has approved more mobile titles for release in the country.

The biggest addition is Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, a NetEase title. The MMORPG - Fantasy Westward Journey - was first released on PC in 2001.

The game’s mobile version hit both the App Store and Google Play in 2015. The Chinese firm earned $2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019 - attributing its success to the continued performance of Fantasy Westward Journey.

A successful title

Fantasy Westward Journey’s mobile version grossed $800 million in China alone for 2016.

The following year, it made $1.5 billion globally, bringing the game’s total revenue to $2.3 billion by the end of 2017.