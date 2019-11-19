News

Garena’s battle royale game Free Fire surpasses $1 billion of lifetime revenue

By , Contributing Editor

According to the financial results of its parent company Sea, the Garena-published mobile battle royale shooter Free Fire has passed $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

That makes it the 23rd game on our Billion Dollar Game list.

Developed by internal Vietnamese studio 111dots, Free Fire was released in 2017 and has since built a strong audience in Latin America and south east Asia.

In addition it was the highest grossing mobile game in India on the Google Play Store in October, and one of the top five most downloaded games globally across all app stores during Q3 2019.

Local smarts

Specifically designed to appeal to emerging markets in terms of its optimised graphics and smaller file size, Free Fire has over 450 million registered users.

It also has established a strong esports presence with over 2 million peak concurrent viewers for the recent Free Fire World Series 2019 event.

Interestingly, Garena also publishes Call of Duty: Mobile in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

