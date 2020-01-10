News

South Korean dev Npixel raises $25.9 million in series A funding

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 10th, 2020 investment NPIXEL $25.9m
South Korean dev Npixel raises $25.9 million in series A funding
By , Editor

South Korean developer Npixel has secured 30 billion won ($25.9 million) in its series A funding round to help launch its first game Gran Saga.

As reported by Osen (via Google Translate), the investment round was led by Saehan Startup Investment and Altos Ventures. Bluehole and Roblox are also said to have invested in what is reportedly the largest sum raised by a South Korean games company at series A.

Npixel was formed in September 2017 by a group of developers who previously worked on Seven Knights, a popular Netmarble mobile game. Its first game, Gran Saga, is scheduled for release in South Korea in the first half of 2020.

Not your Gran's mobile game

The game itself is an MMORPG designed for multi-platform play across mobile, PC, and console. Npixel also reportedly has other games in development, including the currently-titled Project S.

Seven Knights was originally released back in October 2015 and continues to perform well for Netmarble. In its Q1 2019 financials, the company revealed that the game still makes up 4 per cent of its overall revenues.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News May 23rd, 2019

Animoca Brands raises $2.5 million for blockchain games platform The Sandbox

News Apr 16th, 2019

China and South Korea are driving Eve Online into the future

News Nov 8th, 2018

NCSoft's 2019 plans include new Lineage, Alon and Blade & Soul mobile titles

News Aug 3rd, 2018

Kakao Games makes a third $16.8 million investment in esports developer Neptune

News Apr 5th, 2018

Publishing giant Netmarble picks up stake in K-pop label Big Hit Entertainment for $190m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies