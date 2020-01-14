News

Sony's mobile studio ForwardWorks partners with Kadokawa Games for new smartphone title

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 14th, 2020 partnership ForwardWorks
Kadokawa Corporation
Sony 		Not disclosed
Sony's mobile studio ForwardWorks partners with Kadokawa Games for new smartphone title
By , Staff Writer

Sony Interactive Entertainment's mobile studio ForwardWorks has partnered with Kadokawa Games for a new smartphone game.

Revealed on ForwardWorks' official website (via Google Translate), the "completely new game" will be developed by veteran shmup studio Cave Interactive, known for titles like DoDonPachi and Deathsmiles.

New details are expected to be revealed sometime in 2020 with a release date scheduled in the same year. Like the studio's previous releases, the game will most likely launch exclusively in Japan.

Up and running

Founded in March 2016, ForwardWorks was given the goal of using current PlayStation brands to create "fully-fledged game titles" on Android and iOS in Japan and Asia.

The studio found success with its third game No Heroes Allowed! Dash!, which surpassed 500,000 downloads just three days after first launching.

Twitter recently revealed that Sony's free-to-play RPG Fate/Grand Order was the most talked about game on the social platform in 2019.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Oct 24th, 2019

Monster Strike and Fate/Grand Order generated over $500 million in Q3 2019

2 News Sep 10th, 2019

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

Job News Sep 3rd, 2019

Fate/Grand Order developer Type-Moon opens new subsidiary studio

News Jul 30th, 2019

Cloud partnership is driven by Sony according to Microsoft CEO

News May 21st, 2019

Gismart partners with Sony to license music for its Karaoke app

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies