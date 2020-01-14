Sony's mobile studio ForwardWorks partners with Kadokawa Games for new smartphone title

Sony Interactive Entertainment's mobile studio ForwardWorks has partnered with Kadokawa Games for a new smartphone game.

Revealed on ForwardWorks' official website (via Google Translate), the "completely new game" will be developed by veteran shmup studio Cave Interactive, known for titles like DoDonPachi and Deathsmiles.

New details are expected to be revealed sometime in 2020 with a release date scheduled in the same year. Like the studio's previous releases, the game will most likely launch exclusively in Japan.

Up and running

Founded in March 2016, ForwardWorks was given the goal of using current PlayStation brands to create "fully-fledged game titles" on Android and iOS in Japan and Asia.

The studio found success with its third game No Heroes Allowed! Dash!, which surpassed 500,000 downloads just three days after first launching.

Twitter recently revealed that Sony's free-to-play RPG Fate/Grand Order was the most talked about game on the social platform in 2019.