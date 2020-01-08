News

Sony's Fate/Grand Order was the most talked about game on Twitter in 2019

By , Staff Writer

Sony's Fate/Grand Order was the most talked about game on Twitter in 2019.

The stats come from Twitter's blog, which noted that 1.2 billion tweets about gaming were sent out in 2019, representing an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year. This is the second year that Sony's RPG has topped the list.

Epic's battle royale behemoth Fortnite placed second on the list, while classic Japanese series Final Fantasy claimed third.

Monster Strike from Mixi and PUBG from Tencent also managed to slide into the conversation at seventh and eighth respectively.

The full list of most talked about video games in 2019 can be seen below:

  1. Fate/Grand Order
  2. Fortnite
  3. Final Fantasy
  4. Identity V
  5. Granblue Fantasy
  6. Ensemble Stars
  7. Monster Strike
  8. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  9. Minecraft
  10. Super Smash Bros.

In geographical terms, Japan saw the highest number of tweets about gaming, likely owing to the chart success of Fate/Grand Order and other Japan-focused titles like Monster Strike and Granblue Fantasy. The USA and South Korea placed second and third respectively.

Alongside this, the League of Legends Worlds Championship was the most discussed esports event, followed by EVO 2019 and the Fortnite World Cup.

Early last year, Fate/Grand Order was estimated to have reached $3 billion in worldwide player spending, with Japan residents making up the bulk of that number at 82 per cent of the revenues.


