Mobius Final Fantasy is being shut down after nearly five years

Square Enix has announced plans to shut down its mobile RPG Mobius Final Fantasy after almost five years of service.

In Japan, sales of the hard currency Magicite have immediately been ceased. The game itself will shutter on March 31st.

For the rest of the world, however, there is more time to play. Magicite sales will cease on March 31st, but the game will be available until June 30th.

This time difference is likely due to the fact that the game is not "complete" outside of Japan. Outside of its home country, Square Enix has promised to continue to update the game and finish the Warrior of Despair storyline before the game shuts down.

The light of hope

"Thank you for fighting alongside the Warriors of Light and for being a part of the world of Mobius Final Fantasy. May you continue to bring the light of hope to those around you," the company wrote in its end-of-service announcement.

Mobius Final Fantasy first launched in Japan in June 2015 before going worldwide in August 2016. We spoke to producer Yoshinori Kitase in September 2016 to find out about the making of the game, and followed up in August 2017 to see how the game was doing a year on.

While Mobius Final Fantasy seemed to flounder during its first year of worldwide release, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius went from strength to strength, and has seen partnerships with Ariana Grande and Katy Perry boost its profile. A sequel, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, is expected to launch on mobile in 2020.