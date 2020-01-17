NetEase's Tom and Jerry mobile game catches 100 million users in China

NetEase's Tom and Jerry mobile game has seemingly been a hit, surpassing more than 100 million users in China.

As spotted by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the competitive multiplayer title starring the famous Hanna-Barbara characters has achieved the figure in less than a year of release. NetEase launched the game exclusively in China in May 2019.

The gameplay revolves around a one versus four setup, with the larger number acting as Jerry and his friends while the singular controls Tom and tries to catch the mice.

Ongoing support

Reasons for the game being a success have been attributed to its original 2D animation, easy to understand mechanics, ongoing support of game modes as well as, according to Ahmad.

Players in China can receive a gift when they log into the game (via Google Translate) to celebrate the 100 million milestone.

The game can be downloaded on iOS and Android but is currently only available in China with Simplified Chinese. No plans have been announced concerning whether NetEase will bring the title to the west.

