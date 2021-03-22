Tom and Jerry: Chase soft-launches in Japan and South Korea

NetEase has soft-launched Tom and Jerry: Chase in Japan and South Korea.

The Chinese tech giant confirmed the testing to PocketGamer.biz, as the title looks to expand from its already existing territories. A full release of the cat and mouse game took place exclusively in China in May 2019.

Tom and Jerry: Chase is a casual co-op mobile experience that recreates the art style of the original classic Hanna-Barbera TV show. The gameplay revolves around four people controlling Jerry and his friends while the singular controls Tom and tries to catch the mice.

The Tom and Jerry franchise has been on a bit of resurgence as of late, with a new motion film taking in $13.7 million across its opening weekend in the US. NetEase will be looking to capitalise off the back of the flick's newfound success.

Western release?

"Tom and Jerry: Chase is a one versus four casual mobile game with competitive elements, officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and presented by NetEase Games," reads the app description.

"The game perfectly recreates the art style of the original classic. Players can choose to play as Jerry or his friends in their effort to steal cheese or play as Tom to stop them from succeeding.

"Who will win in this battle of wit and might? Join over a million players and dive into the ultimate game of cat and mouse. Feel the thrill of the chase!"

NetEase declined to comment on whether Tom and Jerry: Chase would arrive in Western territories in the future.

Aside from China, Tom and Jerry: Chase is available across: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

While overall numbers are scarce, Tom and Jerry: Chase did earn itself over 100 million users within its first year of launch in China.