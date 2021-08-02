News

NetEase soft-launches survival shooter Lost Light

Available on Google Play in New Zealand, Australia, Germany and the UK

NetEase soft-launches survival shooter Lost Light
By , Staff Writer

Chinese mobile developer NetEase has soft-launched its upcoming mobile survival shooter Lost Light.

Originally revealed at NetEase Connect 2021 along with 12 other titles, Lost Light is a survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic city.

The game initially entered into a closed beta test on April 28th in both New Zealand and Australia but has since become available in Germany and the UK. Currently, the game is only available on Google Play with plans to be launched in other locations in the future.

Players take the role of a member of Firefly Squad, tasked with surviving in the Exclusion Zone while uncovering the conspiracies surrounding the location. Players compete for resources and can choose to go it alone or work with others via a "diversified social interaction" system.

Realistic warfare

"In Lost Light, we endeavour to provide a unique yet authentic war experience to our players," said a NetEase representative.

"Conventional shooter games tend to focus on elevating the intensity of combat, but war is beyond bloodshed and carnage - it is a torrent of devastation that involves soldiers and innocent civilians. In wartime, the emotions of individuals are connected and magnified, intertwining moments of despair and hope and revealing the complexity of humanity."

"With this goal in mind, we aim to introduce these complicated sentiments into our game rather than simply providing a battleground for players to shoot and loot."

Lost Light is available in Australia, Germany, New Zealand and the UK on Android devices only. No official release date has been shared at the time.

Anyone interested in the game can pre-register through the official website

We recently spoke with NetEase producer Chao Luo about how Frostpunk: Rise of the City is different to every other game on the market.

Lost Light is one of several games currently in soft launch, including Apex Legends Mobile, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened and Marvel Future Revolution. Head on over to our soft launch feature for the full list.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Feb 8th, 2017

NetEase reportedly offers to help bring Google Play to China

News Mar 22nd, 2021

Tom and Jerry: Chase soft-launches in Japan and South Korea

News Jun 22nd, 2020

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened launches open beta in China

News Apr 8th, 2019

Kabam and NetEase partner for Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions

Interview Apr 1st, 2019

Why NetEase is shooting up battle royale with stylish, team-based title Disorder

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies