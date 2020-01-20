Retention rate is key to in-game advertisements, says Tenjin lead data scientist

Retention rate is one of the key aspects to achieving optimal in-game advertisement impressions.

That's according to Tenjin lead data scientist Mei-Han Weng, who was speaking at this year's Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on whether 'Can Showing Fewer Ads in Your App Lead to More Money?'

The type of ad format depending on app or game was touched upon with banners, video or interstitials all highlighted. The latter of which showed the best performance from the company's research

"The US is still growing and is really strong," said Weng.

When it came down to ad revenue, the US was confirmed to create 10 times more than any other country in the world. China has the highest effective cost per mile at $5.37 on average, however this is expected to drop in 2020. Following this, was the US that accumulated an average of $4.31.

This data was collected from selected countries with over 10 billion impressions per year, with seven out of 10 hyper-casual games across the App Store are Tenjin clients.

