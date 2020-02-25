Report: Apple will require all App Store games to have ISBNs in China from July

Apple will reportedly require all games launched on its App Store to carry an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) in China from July 1st, 2020.

According to Duoku Game VP of business development Gio Zhang (via LinkedIn), the new policy was announced by the China Press and Publication ministry, with the government stating that regardless of who the developer, publisher, or firm is, an ISBN number will be needed to secure a release in the country.

No details were given on whether already existing titles in China will now need to update to adhere to the new ruling.

Seeking approval

The new rule was also discovered on Apple's background review page (via WeChat using Google Translate).

"According to Chinese law, games need to be approved by the State Administration of Press and Publication," reads the newly implemented policy.

"Therefore, please provide us with the approval number of any paid game or game that offers in-app purchases that you plan to release in mainland China by June 30, 2020. You can enter the game approval number and date below. For more details, please refer to the original notice. If you have questions, please contact us."

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Apple for more details.

