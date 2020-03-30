News

Colopl acquires Steins;Gate creator Mages for $14.9 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 30th, 2020 acquisition Colopl $14.9m
Colopl acquires Steins;Gate creator Mages for $14.9 million
By , Editor

Japanese mobile developer Colopl has acquired entertainment company Mages for 1.61 billion yen ($14.9 million).

As reported by Gematsu, the deal sees Colopl acquiring all 260 shares of Mages from stakeholder Chiyomaru Studio. Mages will now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colopl from April 3rd, when the deal closes.

The deal will see Colopl bring Mages' existing IP into its fold, strengthening its place in the mobile market. It is also hoped that the developer's skill at creating new IPs will aid Colopl's growth.

Strong;Branding

Mages is perhaps best known in the West for creating visual novels with semicolons in their names such as Steins;Gate and Chaos;Child, and cult horror series Corpse Party. It was formerly owned by the Kadokawa Group, which it only split from eight months prior to this acquisition.

Colopl has mostly fallen off the map in the West, apart from a high-profile lawsuit filed against it by Nintendo back in 2018. Its flagship title White Cat Project saw revenues fall around the same time, but the game appears to still be actively running to this day.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Jul 17th, 2018

Nintendo’s lawsuit against Japanese publisher Colopl won’t stall White Cat Project Switch release

News Feb 20th, 2018

Colopl's revenues slide despite strong launches for Disney Tsum Tsum Land and Alice Gear Aegis

News Jan 11th, 2018

Nintendo sues Colopl for $350,000 over five alleged patent infringements

The Charticle Oct 23rd, 2017

After another big year the old guard still dominate Japan's mobile games market

3 News Oct 28th, 2016

COLOPL NI winds up development on JRPG Rune Story after just one year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies