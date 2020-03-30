News

Rumour: Nintendo to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary with multiple remasters on Switch

By , Editor

Multiple sources and websites have claimed that Nintendo is planning to remaster almost every 3D Mario game for the Switch in 2020 to celebrate the mascot's 35th anniversary.

Reports have come flooding in, first via VGC, then Eurogamer, then Gematsu, of the remasters. Specifically, it is rumoured that Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy will be remastered for the Switch.

In amongst all that is rumoured to be a new Paper Mario game, and a Deluxe edition of Wii U title Super Mario 3D World complete with additional levels.

A galaxy of sunshine

Nintendo has responded to all three of the above websites with its stock response that it does not comment on rumours or speculation.

The company has made several partnerships already this year to celebrate Mario's anniversary. A new line of clothing with Levis was revealed in March, with a Lego Super Mario set unveiled shortly afterwards.

While Mario continues to reign supreme on Switch, his mobile outings have been less fruitful for Nintendo. Fire Emblem Heroes remains the top-grossing Nintendo mobile game, with Mario Kart Tour trailing in fourth.


