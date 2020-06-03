News

Sega continues mini console trend with upcoming Game Gear Micro

By , Staff Writer

Sega has announced plans to launch four different Game Gear Micro portable consoles later this year.

As reported by The Verge, each of the four versions has a different offering of four games available. Classic titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, and Out Run are joined by games for hardcore fans, such as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special and Gunstar Heroes.

The systems can be charged via a USB, or players can use two triple-A batteries. However, the display of the console is on the small side at 1.15 inch with a single mono speaker for sound.

Heading to Japan

On October 6th, the systems will drop in Japan for ¥4,980 ($50). Alternatively, consumers can purchase all four variations in a bundle for ¥27,255 ($250), but they will also get an accessory to magnify the display screen. Currently, there is no word on when the Game Gear Micro will come to the West.

The Japanese firm experienced an impressive financial year with a 421 per cent increase in profits with its games sector rising 50 per cent.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

