PUBG Mobile shoots through $3 billion in lifetime revenue

By , Staff Writer

Tencent's PUBG Mobile has doubled its lifetime revenue to $3 billion over the past seven months, according to Sensor Tower.

The combined earnings of Game For Peace – China's localised version – and the standard battle royale have accumulated $1.3 billion so far this year. It was at $1.5 billion in December 2019. In March, at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, revenue hit an all time high of $270 million.

All in all, Game For Peace is responsible for the majority of earnings – 52 per cent – with $1.6 billion generated. For the rest of the world, the US accounts for 14 per cent of total revenue while Japan has brought in 5.6 per cent.

The game has proven most popular on the App Store, which makes up 79 per cent of all revenue - the remaining 21 per cent comes from Google Play.

Downloads

In terms of downloads, combined, PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace have accumulated 734 million installs. The last official count, in March, was at 600 million installs, just in time to celebrate the title's second anniversary.

The battle royale has amassed the most downloads in India with around 175 million, or 24 per cent. At No.2 is China with 16.7 per cent of installs, and the US trails behind at 6.4 per cent.


