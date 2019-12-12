News

PUBG Mobile shoots through $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

PUBG Mobile shoots through $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue
By , Staff Writer

PUBG Mobile has earned more than $1.5 billion according to Sensor Tower.

In 2019 alone, the battle royale title grossed 88 per cent of its total revenue - $1.3 billion.

Each quarter since Q2 2018 has seen an increase in earnings: in Q3 2019 it peaked at $496 million.

In terms of the competition, Epic Games and NetEase have earned $838 million and $915 million with Fortnite and Knives Out respectively.

Asian dominance

Almost half of PUBG Mobile's revenue came from China through the App Store, after the game was rebranded by Tencent as Game for Peace.

Overall, the Chinese version has brought in 40 per cent of life time earnings.

Overall, 555 million people have downloaded PUBG Mobile - 116 million from India, amounting to 21 per cent of total downloads.

Unsurprisingly, China boasts the second-highest amount of installs with 108 million - 19 per cent.

The US accounted for eight per cent of total downloads, or rather 42 million. Google Play and the App Store are 334 million and 220 million installs respectively.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 7th, 2019

PUBG Mobile generated $154 million during October 2019

2 News Sep 10th, 2019

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

News Aug 9th, 2019

Sensor Tower: PUBG Mobile is making more money than Fortnite

News Jun 3rd, 2019

Roblox hits mobile revenue of $750 million ahead of its Chinese launch

News Mar 28th, 2019

Perfect World’s $100 million launch month dethrones Honor of Kings

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies