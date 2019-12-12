PUBG Mobile shoots through $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

PUBG Mobile has earned more than $1.5 billion according to Sensor Tower.

In 2019 alone, the battle royale title grossed 88 per cent of its total revenue - $1.3 billion.

Each quarter since Q2 2018 has seen an increase in earnings: in Q3 2019 it peaked at $496 million.

In terms of the competition, Epic Games and NetEase have earned $838 million and $915 million with Fortnite and Knives Out respectively.

Asian dominance

Almost half of PUBG Mobile's revenue came from China through the App Store, after the game was rebranded by Tencent as Game for Peace.

Overall, the Chinese version has brought in 40 per cent of life time earnings.

Overall, 555 million people have downloaded PUBG Mobile - 116 million from India, amounting to 21 per cent of total downloads.

Unsurprisingly, China boasts the second-highest amount of installs with 108 million - 19 per cent.

The US accounted for eight per cent of total downloads, or rather 42 million. Google Play and the App Store are 334 million and 220 million installs respectively.