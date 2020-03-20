News

PUBG Mobile crosses 600 million downloads as it celebrates two-year anniversary

By , Staff Writer

PUBG Mobile has surpassed 600 million downloads globally since launching in March 2017.

This data was revealed by the company to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the battle royale. The number of daily active users (excluding China) was also confirmed at 50 million, which has remained since the figure was confirmed in June last year.

PUBG Mobile has continued to grow, adding six new game modes over its lifecycle, including: Survive Till Dawn, Darkest Night, Arena, Infection, Payload and Winter Festival.

532 million views

Furthermore, PUBG has continued well in esports with more than 50,000 teams from over 10 regions participating in the PUBG MobileClub Open 2019. The entire year’s tournament concluded with 532 million total views and 57 million total watch hours (again, excluding China).

Going forward, PUBG Mobile will look to create more stages for ordinary players in various regions, while looking to release more content to celebrate its anniversary.

PUBG Mobile is available to download across both iOS and Android devices.

PUBG Mobile recently implemented a new colourblind mode, which is expected to help an estimated 18 million players of the game.

