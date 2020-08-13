Lilith Games teams with Ubisoft to bring Ezio Auditore to AFK Arena

Lilith Games has partnered with Ubisoft to bring popular Assassin's Creed character Ezio Auditore da Firenze to AFK Arena.

The much-loved assassin – who has appeared in multiple AC titles – will be available in the mobile fantasy RPG as a free playable hero. AFK Arena can be installed on both iOS and Android devices.

However, this is not the first time that the Shanghai-based developer has partnered with the French publisher. In 2016, the pair joined forces to bring Ezio Auditore to Lilith Games' action-RPG Soul Hunters.

Leap of faith

"We're excited to see AFK Arena's core audience continuing to explode across the globe, and we're thrilled to add Ezio from Assassin's Creed to our hero lineup from today," said Lilith Games AFK Arena producer Xiao Dong.

AFK Arena had attracted more than six million players within two months of release last year. However, that number has since skyrocketed as the casual RPG now boasts over 40 million users.