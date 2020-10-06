JetSynthesys acquires Real Cricket developer Nautilus Mobile

Digital entertainment and tech firm JetSynthesys has acquired mobile games developer Nautilus Mobile.

Based in Pune, India, Nautilus is best known for its Real Cricket franchise, which has racked up more than 100 million downloads and 10 million monthly active users.

Recently, the Indian games developer teamed up with Bidstack for advertising partnership, namely through Real Cricket 20.

"At JetSynthesys, we have introduced some of the most immersive and engaging gaming experiences for consumers," said JetSynthesys vice-chairman and managing director Rajan Navani.

"Coming specifically to sports, cricket enjoys widespread popularity in the country and remains a key focus for us. The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile expands our community further and solidifies our position at the forefront of skill-based cricket gaming across the world. And this is just the beginning.

Entry to esports

Navani continued: "With the online gaming industry skyrocketing, the acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket esports.

"We will be announcing a host of exciting tournaments over the next 12 months leading up to the much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup to engage with this expansive community of 100 Mn gamers that we've brought together."