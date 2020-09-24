Bidstack teams up with Nautilus Mobile for Real Cricket 20 ads

In-game ads firm Bidstack has teamed up with Real Cricket creator Nautilus Mobile for a new advertising partnership.

As part of the agreement, Bidstack will design non-intrusive ads that will be integrated into the in-game environment in Real Cricket 20.

Through the design, Nautilus will be able to monetise the free space within its game efficiently and will be able to take advantage of all the strategic partnerships that Bidstack has secured.

"We at Nautilus Mobile are delighted to partner with Bidstack," said Nautilus Mobile director and founder V. Michel.

"We believe that Real Cricket 20 has redefined cricket games on mobile with its authentic and complete cricketing experience.

"With Bidstack's real-world ads being introduced and the ongoing IPL being the icing on the cake, we look forward to maximising revenues in a new and unintrusive way."

Great partner

Through the partnership with Nautilus, Bidstack is able to venture into new markets, namely the Indian mobile games market.

"We are thrilled to add Nautilus as an exclusive partner to our growing gaming client base and extend Bidstack's global footprint," said Bidstack VP of Gaming Charlotte Cook.

"India is a very important market strategically, especially for mobile gaming and it is great to be launching with Real Cricket 20 just as the Indian Premier League returns."

Back in June, we caught up with Cook to discuss the new era of advertising in games.