The Collective Ace Group and By Aliens take on the world with latest acquisition

Game development and publishing hub The Collective Ace Group has acquired mobile game maker By Aliens, bringing the company under its globally expanding umbrella.

Joining The Most Games and Odspeed Games, By Aliens will add a further 70-plus employees to The Collective Ace Group, bringing the total workforce to over 250 specialists across development, live ops, UA, QA, localisation, ad monetisation and publishing. The deal is also projected to net the group an additional $15 million in annual revenue.

An expanding catalogue

Having worked with Riot Games, Epic, Bethesda and many others, studios under The Collective Ace Group have teamed up with developers across the industry on over 2,000 games from Sonic Frontiers to Fortnite to Two Point Campus, and even Goat Simulator 3, which made its way to mobile in late 2023.

By Aliens, meanwhile, has published mobile games including Chef Rescue, Road Warrior and Starside Celebrity Island. The company was founded by René Retz, Javier Parejo and Cayan Appel, the creators of casual gaming franchise Bid Wars; the auction simulator series has reached more than 75 million players since its 2015 launch and formed a large part of the company’s decade of experience in development before moving into the publishing side of gaming.

"We had been working with BA for a while before deciding to join forces. The synergies that get unlocked within the group now are tremendous, allowing us to significantly scale up our operations and target newer markets," The Collective Ace Group founder Parth Das said.

Retz added: "The group's vision strongly resonates with us. Over the past years we invested into several studios in Latin America ourselves which has given us a deep understanding of the value that can be created by extending capabilities to the whole value chain of game development, as well as what goes into being a highly productive partner. TCAG has been doing that over the past few years at a much larger scale and we are thrilled to be contributing to their global strategy and growth."

The Collective Ace Group has already reached more than 500 million players in 150 countries across PC, mobile and console, and that number is only set to grow through the By Aliens acquisition.

Last month, Coin Dozer creator Game Circus was acquired by Monumental, bringing over 40 mobile titles along for the ride.