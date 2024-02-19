Monumental acquires Coin Dozer publisher Game Circus

Indie game developer and publisher Monumental has acquired Game Circus, a US-based game developer and publisher known for social casino arcade game Coin Dozer.

With more than 40 mobile titles in its catalogue of games, Monumental is set to expand with more tiles in the free-to-play casino category. Coin Dozer, Taps to Riches, Merge Zoo, Prize Claw and other Game Circus titles have collectively now garnered more than 400 million downloads.

“We're happy and excited to partner with Monty [Kerr, Monumental CEO] and his very talented team at Monumental," said Game Circus CEO Donnie Thompson.

"Together we believe we can take our games to new heights and look forward to collaborating to delight our players in new ways.”

A robust portfolio

The moves marks a second major aquisition for the company as last week Kongregate was also acquired by Monumental from Modern Times Group (MTG), which bought the game developer and publisher in 2017.

MTG has expressed confidence in Monumental's ability to work with Kongregate to deepen and enrich its combined games portfolio, with MTG retaining a 30% share in the combined company.

Monumental is now focused on rapidly making a name for itself in the gaming industry by managing a robust portfolio of games. The addition of Kongregate and Game Circus to its fold expands Monumental's range of games and strengthens it's place in the indie gaming sector.