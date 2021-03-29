Nexon invested $874 million in Sega Sammy, Konami, Bandai Namco and Hasbro

Nexon has disclosed its investments in Hasbro, Konami, Bandai Namco and Sega Sammy.

In 2020, the company spent $874 million on investments, 58 per cent of the total $1.5 billion Nexon's board authorised.

"These investments represent a good use of our cash in a low-interest environment, and we are extremely pleased with the initial results," said Nexon CEO and president Owen Mahoney.

While leveraging partnerships was not a consideration in our investment decisions, we are pleased with the dialogue that has ensued with some companies."

However, only the companies mentioned above met the company's threshold to be disclosed. The company has recorded an unrealised gain of $279 million (¥29.5 billion).

"We believe companies with strong, well-managed global IP are often overlooked and undervalued in a market that is narrowly focused on introductions of new IP.

"These investments reflect our respect for management teams that create and grow global properties over a period of years and decades. We believe that each has potential to capitalise on the secular shift from linear formats to interactive entertainment."

Bright future

2020 proved to be a lucrative year for Nexon, as the South Korean company grossed $2.8 billion in revenue.

Moreover, the publisher's mobile games section grew 60 per cent year-on-year, thanks KartRider Rush+, FIFA Mobile and Maple Story M.

Former TikTok boss Kevin Mayer recently joined Nexon's board of directors.