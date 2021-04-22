News

Mighty Kingdom files $18 million IPO on ASX

Market capitalisation of $46 million

Mighty Kingdom files $18 million IPO on ASX
By , Staff Writer

Indie games developer Mighty Kingdom is set to go public via an IPO listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

It began trading with a per share price of $0.30.

As such, the company is to raise $18 million and has a market capitalisation of $46 million.

The IPO follows Mighty Kingdom raising $4 million in December 2020 in a pre-IPO, exceeding company expectations.

Through money raised by the IPO, the company will work on larger and add more talent to its team of more than 110 staff members.

“We believe the diverse, inclusive nature and a focus on the support and wellbeing of the team offers a considerable opportunity to further enhance our brand and develop quality games with long term value,” said Might Kingdom managing director Philip Mayes.

All mighty

Since being founded in 2010, the Australian studio has released over 50 games across multiple platforms.

In 2021, it has multiple games in the pipeline including Peter Rabbit Run for iOS and Android devices. The game has already been released in Australia, and will be available worldwide next month.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Dec 17th, 2020

Mighty Kingdom completes $4 million pre-IPO

News Oct 10th, 2019

Mighty Kingdom wins Studio of the Year at Australian Game Developer Awards 2019

News Oct 8th, 2019

While Canada's game industry has boomed, Australia has flatlined

News Apr 1st, 2015

OtherLevels floats on Australian Securities Exchange

News Apr 21st, 2021

Discord considers IPO as Microsoft talks end

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies