Xbox Game Studios' mysterious hookup with Call of Duty: Mobile dev Timi

Is another Xbox franchise mobile-bound?

TiMi Studios just announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios.

Tianmei Studio Group, popularly known as TiMi Studio Group, is a game development wing of Tencent Games.

It developed and operates top grossing games ranging from Honor of Kings and Ace Racer in China to Call of Duty: Mobile.

It's also working with the The Pokemon Company to launch much anticipated Pokemon Unite MOBA.

Although there are no details yet on the partnership between TiMi and Xbox Studios except the announcement,  history suggest the partnership will bring a Xbox franchise to mobile.

"Tianmei Studios will conduct multi-dimensional and in-depth cooperation and communication with Xbox Game Studios to jointly create excellent game content and bring a brand new game sensory experience to the majority of players," the statement details. 

More details on this partnership are expected to be revealed by the end of 2021. 

 

 

 


