Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz Dear John... AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi wades into the Unity Runtime fee debate with letter to Riccitiello And… No love lost: AppLovin helpfully releases tool to switch from Unity to Godot or Unreal It's fairly common knowledge that AppLovin doesn't have much love for Unity… Their planned purchase of everyone's former favourite development platform would have been a major payday for all concerned, so when Unity went behind the bike shed with ironSource it's AppLovin were left crying into their crisps. What's less understandable - and actually hilarious - is how willing AppLovin are to show how much a company with Lovin in their name hates their former buddies. So much so that a) Their boss writes a letter to Unity's boss to essentially tell him what a jerk he is - in front of the WHOLE CLASS and b) He get's his mate to knock up a tool that makes it easier to move games off the platform - just for kicks. Top tip. Never go behind AppLovin's back. They'll get you after school…

Lewis Rees Staff Writer Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life. Pokémon GO sets sights on tenfold increase in monthly active users in India Pokémon is one of the world’s biggest gaming franchises, with Pokémon GO as one of mobile’s most successful games, effectively giving players worldwide the chance to become real-life Pokémon Masters. Despite its success, Niantic is still aiming to take the game to the next level with an aggressive expansion campaign in India. With the game unavailable in China, India’s status as one of the world’s biggest mobile gaming markets makes it an attractive prospect, and the plans to bring in new languages and four million new pokéstops over the next twelve months could help take the game to the next level. After all, India is among the most lucrative mobile markets where the game is available but isn’t currently one of Pokémon GO’s top ten markets. A tenfold increase could see India rise in the ranks - and certainly has the potential to be a lucrative move for Niantic.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person. Brawl Stars $2bn revenue is just the icing on Supercell's success I wouldn’t deny anyone who claimed that it’s quite a shame that Supercell has killed so many promising titles over the years. But at the same time, I think it represents both good business sense and strategy. The company clearly understands that with a relatively limited team, you can’t keep your eye on every project, and with the way Supercell’s “cells” work, having new projects to explore on a constant basis is clearly important. I think Brawl Stars passing $2bn is a clear indicator that this strategy works long-term, as Brawl Stars only released in 2018 and has already made a huge profit for them. I am wondering though, in the time that we’ve seen so many games like Everdale and Flood Rush get the axe, are Supercell risking throwing out potential winners if games like Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars start to lose their lustre?