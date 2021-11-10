News

Classic MMORPG remake Ragnarok Origin now live

Gravity's got a new game

Classic MMORPG remake Ragnarok Origin now live
By , Contributing Editor

Gravity's mobile MMORPG Ragnarok Origin has now launched globally on iOS and Android.

A mobile remake of 2002's Ragnarok Online, the game's been updated with features including refined combat, improved 3D graphics and redesigned questions.

It's received 700,000 pre-registrations since September.

Players will embark on an epic fantasy adventure in Ragnarok, choosing from one of six character classes that they can fully customize to fit their gameplay style.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Gravity is also floated on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Its various Ragnarok games have been played by over 120 million gamers.

You can find out more about the Ragnarok Origin via the website


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Oct 12th, 2021

Ragnarok Origin reaches 400,000 pre-registrations

Interview Sep 5th, 2019

Southeast Asia powered Gravity’s Ragnarok M: Eternal Love to $50 million a month

News May 23rd, 2019

Gravity and Puzzle & Dragons spur on GungHo sales to $318m in Q1 2019

News Oct 22nd, 2021

PUBG: New State will launch worldwide on November 11

News Aug 25th, 2021

Netmarble's anticipated Marvel Future Revolution launches globally

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies