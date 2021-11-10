News

Swrve now gives Western mobile game devs a full picture of their performance in China

Swrve is fully operational in China on AWS

Swrve now gives Western mobile game devs a full picture of their performance in China
By , Staff Writer

Swrve, a leading customer experience platform for mobile, in partnership with China’s MyGamez, has developed a customer experience engine that enables global app studios and publishers to engage with customers in China.

With more than 600 million mobile gamers and app consumers, and accounting for more than a third of all mobile game revenue in 2020 (according to Sensor Tower), China represents the most significant growth opportunity for both game studios and app publishers on a global scale.

The Swrve and MyGamez partnership empowers brands to build a connection with Chinese consumers to increase opportunities for both monetisation and user retention.

Full compliance

"We are excited to extend our real-time customer experience platform and APIs to global brands with valued customers in China,” commented Lisa Cleary, CEO at Swrve.

“With Swrve, mobile game and app publishers and studios will now have the ability to easily review true performance analytics about their consumers' behaviour and deploy powerful messaging to reach them with experiences that are dynamically personal and built around the individual to measurably deepen relationships.”

Swrve operates in full compliance with Chinese law and enables studios to view analytics, engagement, performance and optimisation.

"China is systematically building a solid regulatory framework for the future of its internet-based economy and the recently enacted new Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law are setting a host of new requirements for game and app publishers operating in the country,” said Mikael Leinonen, CEO at MyGamez.

“We're thrilled to partner with industry leader Swrve to enable global game and app publishers to benefit from the Swrve customer engagement solutions operated locally, enabling due protection of their Chinese players' data.”

More information on Swrve can be found here.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jul 21st, 2020

All China iOS fears just materialised - What now?

1 News Jan 28th, 2016

Chinese version of Hill Climb Racing wins China Mobile innovation award

News Sep 2nd, 2015

West-to-China publisher MyGamez announces 9 million MAUs and new funding round

News Feb 25th, 2015

Fingersoft releases Chinese edition of Hill Climb Racing

News Nov 12th, 2014

MyGamez on why full localisation wasn't key to Hill Climb Racing's success in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies