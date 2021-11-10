Swrve now gives Western mobile game devs a full picture of their performance in China

Mikael is native of Finland and has been working and doing business in China since 2004. He started his China career with Finpro, Finland Trade Center, assisting Finnish ICT companies in China market. In 2008 he founded his first company, Posse Ltd, which has since provided numerous leading European handset and mobile VAS related companies with market entry, business development, and sales representative services.

Swrve, a leading customer experience platform for mobile, in partnership with China’s MyGamez, has developed a customer experience engine that enables global app studios and publishers to engage with customers in China.

With more than 600 million mobile gamers and app consumers, and accounting for more than a third of all mobile game revenue in 2020 (according to Sensor Tower), China represents the most significant growth opportunity for both game studios and app publishers on a global scale.

The Swrve and MyGamez partnership empowers brands to build a connection with Chinese consumers to increase opportunities for both monetisation and user retention.

Full compliance

"We are excited to extend our real-time customer experience platform and APIs to global brands with valued customers in China,” commented Lisa Cleary, CEO at Swrve.

“With Swrve, mobile game and app publishers and studios will now have the ability to easily review true performance analytics about their consumers' behaviour and deploy powerful messaging to reach them with experiences that are dynamically personal and built around the individual to measurably deepen relationships.”

Swrve operates in full compliance with Chinese law and enables studios to view analytics, engagement, performance and optimisation.

"China is systematically building a solid regulatory framework for the future of its internet-based economy and the recently enacted new Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law are setting a host of new requirements for game and app publishers operating in the country,” said Mikael Leinonen, CEO at MyGamez.

“We're thrilled to partner with industry leader Swrve to enable global game and app publishers to benefit from the Swrve customer engagement solutions operated locally, enabling due protection of their Chinese players' data.”

More information on Swrve can be found here.