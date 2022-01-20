News

Anzu partners with Livewire to boost APAC ad reach in Roblox

Follows the increasing MAUs on the platform

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 19th, 2022 partnership Anzu
Livewire 		Not disclosed
By , News Editor

In-game ad firm Anzu has revealed an exclusive partnership with games marketing firm Livewire to help Asia-Pacific (APAC) advertisers reach players in Roblox.

The partnership will allow APAC advertisers to run "non-disruptive" in-game ad placements within Roblox.

According to Statista, daily active Roblox users in the APAC region reached 9.4 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 30 per cent over the previous quarter.

Anzu has previously partnered with multiple Roblox creators, including All Star Tower Defense, Speed Run 4, Wacky Wizards, and Weight Lifting Simulator. According to Anzu, these titles have accumulated over 4.8 billion worldwide visits to date, highlighting the enormous potential reach for advertisers.

The reach of Roblox

"Some of the world’s biggest brands are using Roblox’s popularity and global reach to access previously hard-to-reach audiences, who are increasingly spending more time on the platform," said Anzu co-founder and CEO Itamar Benedy.

"Thanks to our exclusive partnership with Livewire, advertisers in APAC can now reach an engaged and diverse audience through our non-disruptive in-game ads that add to the gameplay, making experiences more realistic."

Last week, Anzu revealed that it had extended its advertising partnership with Ubisoft following 'exceptional results' of its ads in Trackmania and Growtopia.

Livewire co-founders Indy Khabra and Brad Manuel added: "We’re thrilled to partner with Anzu and extremely excited to bring the Roblox platform exclusively to marketers and agencies in APAC. Livewire’s vision to be the leading gaming marketing and gametech company takes another leap forward with the immersive virtual world, Roblox."

In a similar move, in December 2021 Livewire partnered with Adverty to increase the growth of in-game advertising in APAC countries.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

