SNK to bring 10 retro games to cloud games platform Piepacker

Cloud-based social games platform Piepacker has revealed a partnership with Japanese game publisher SNK to bring the latter’s retro games to the service.

Through the partnership, SNK will bring 10 of its most popular games from the NEOGEO generation to Piepacker’s catalogue of retro games.

Last week, Sengoku 3 was brought to the platform, with six new titles added yesterday, and a further three to be added later in March.

The titles include Metal Slug, Metal Slug X, Samurai Shodown IV, The King of Fighters ‘98, The Last Blade 2, Baseball Stars 2, Shock Troopers, Real Bout Fatal Fury Special, and Last Resort.

NEOGEO nostalgia

Last October, Piepacker raised $12 million to expand its platform to mobile devices, as well as to more territories worldwide.

"Just like SNK pioneered the video game industry and brought people around arcade machines, Piepacker is committed to creating exciting new ways to play such fantastic classics together, from a web browser," said Piepacker CEO Benjamin Devienne.

SNK Corporation CEO Kenji Mastubara added: "It is exciting and pleasing to partner with Piepacker. I am happy to see SNK classics return. Piepacker is a young and passionate platform with a lot of potential. Hope Piepacker players will enjoy the games and have fun!"

