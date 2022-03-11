News

SNK to bring 10 retro games to cloud games platform Piepacker

Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown IV, The King of Fighters ‘98, and more

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 11th, 2022 partnership Piepacker
SNK Playmore 		Not disclosed
SNK to bring 10 retro games to cloud games platform Piepacker
By , News Editor

Cloud-based social games platform Piepacker has revealed a partnership with Japanese game publisher SNK to bring the latter’s retro games to the service.

Through the partnership, SNK will bring 10 of its most popular games from the NEOGEO generation to Piepacker’s catalogue of retro games.

Last week, Sengoku 3 was brought to the platform, with six new titles added yesterday, and a further three to be added later in March.

The titles include Metal Slug, Metal Slug X, Samurai Shodown IV, The King of Fighters ‘98, The Last Blade 2, Baseball Stars 2, Shock Troopers, Real Bout Fatal Fury Special, and Last Resort.

NEOGEO nostalgia 

Last October, Piepacker raised $12 million to expand its platform to mobile devices, as well as to more territories worldwide.

"Just like SNK pioneered the video game industry and brought people around arcade machines, Piepacker is committed to creating exciting new ways to play such fantastic classics together, from a web browser," said Piepacker CEO Benjamin Devienne.

SNK Corporation CEO Kenji Mastubara added: "It is exciting and pleasing to partner with Piepacker. I am happy to see SNK classics return. Piepacker is a young and passionate platform with a lot of potential. Hope Piepacker players will enjoy the games and have fun!"

Last month, cloud gaming platform Anstream Arcade revealed that it saw a 3,200 per cent increase in players in 2021, bringing its total daily player count to 200,000.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Oct 21st, 2021

Social gaming platform Piepacker raises $12 million for mobile expansion

News Jun 29th, 2020

Tencent Games teams up with SNK for a Metal Slug mobile title

News Feb 28th, 2022

Wemade and RedFox Games partner to bring Kingdom Hunter to WEMIX blockchain platform

News Feb 24th, 2022

Antstream Arcade welcome pack surpasses 3 million downloads

News Jan 25th, 2022

Tilting Point to bring mobile games to PC, Mac, and Browser

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies