Netmarble partners with Klaytn to accelerate blockchain ecosystem maturity

Mobile games outfit Netmarble has revealed a strategic partnership with the non-profit Klaytn Foundation to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity.

Netmarble has launched a proprietary blockchain ecosystem as part of this, called MBX, in addition to using a Klaytn mainnet-based blockchain ecosystem for its Marblex wallet.

The developer saw a rise of 23.8 per cent in Q4 2021 over the previous quarter, but for the whole fiscal year reported a revenue rise of only 0.8 per cent. Through this venture with Klaytn, Netmarble will be able to advance the key narratives of its games whilst incorporating blockchain technology.

Three games in the Netmarble catalogue - A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and Everybody's Marble: Meta World - have already been confirmed to be progressively integrating this ecosystem.

Bridging Web2 to Web3

"This strategic partnership with the Klaytn ecosystem, powered by decentralised applications, will create positive synergy," Netmarble CEO Kwon Young-sik said.

"We look forward to achieving our goal in advancing Netmarble’s blockchain ecosystem overall."

Klaytn Foundation director Sam Seo added: "Klaytn plans to be the bridge that connects Web2 game companies onto the Web3 arena, and this will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our gaming universe with key strategic partners like Netmarble,"

Neowiz recently partnered with Klaytn and Neopin for the distribution of a large-scale airdrop campaign as part of Crypto Golf Impact’s pre-release marketing, which will take place on March 25.