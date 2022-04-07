News

Gameloft and Nodwin Gaming to launch mobile esports events in India

Events for Gameloft's Asphalt IP

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 7th, 2022 partnership Gameloft
Nodwin Gaming 		Not disclosed
Games and esports company Nodwin Gaming has partnered with developer Gameloft to create and execute esports events around Asphalt Racing IPs in India.

The benefit of this partnership is predominantly in enabling brands to engage with audiences and like-minded communities.

Brands and partners will be worked with to execute esports events in India for Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends. Nodwin Gaming is to organise all of Gameloft’s upcoming India events and will also act as host.

Conquering an "important" market

"We are delighted to tie up with Gameloft, which has a strong worldwide presence and is focused on publishing for the mobile market," Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee.

"For Nodwin Gaming, Gameloft brings in necessary optionality for brands who want to associate with a new genre and format of racing esports. This partnership will allow these brands to engage with like-minded communities. Together, we look forward to further building, consolidating and diversifying the Indian gaming space."

Gameloft managing director of the SEAP region Florent Vallauri commented: "India is an important market for Gameloft and the growth of esports in India does offer a great opportunity to build engagement with the users of the Asphalts IP. We believe, as a genre, arcade racing has the potential to connect with a larger gaming audience. With Nodwin as the biggest gaming and esports player in India, we are excited to enter into this relationship, which can enable users with bigger events going forward."

Gameloft recently teamed up with Square Enix Montreal and Ludia Games to promote female leadership in a virtual conference in partnership with Centraide of Greater Montreal.


