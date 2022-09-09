Animoca Brands raises $110 million in funding

We previously covered that Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming brand was due to hold a funding round including global investment company Temasek. That funding round has now ended, with Animoca Brands raising an amount of $110 million, the round was indeed led by Temasek, other participants in the investment are Boyu Capital, GGV Capital, as well as their existing investors Mirae Asset Management and True Global Ventures.

Animoca Brands, which is known for its virtual gaming world The Sandbox and other blockchain-related projects, has seen investments in the past from the likes of Com2uS. This alongside partnerships with Square Enix has already helped to drive the company into a leading role in the Web3 and metaverse conversations.

Strategic Advice

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands commented on the success of the funding round saying “We are incredibly pleased to complete a special strategic round of fundraising comprising several of the most respected institutional investors in the world, and we are honored by the continued support from existing investors. Animoca Brands has grown significantly as a company in the last year, and our new investors will contribute strategic advice and perspective as we build the world’s leading company furthering digital property rights in the Web3 industry.”

Animoca Brands is cementing itself as one of the worlds leading groups in blockchain, as a company that has invested in numerous Web3 startups and also creating its own games, they plan to make use of the new funding to continue to grow their open metaverse, fund strategic acquisitions and secure licenses for other popular intellectual properties. This means expanding on their blockchain technology and also looking to further their work with NFTs in its games, along with the funding these new investors will be able to contribute with advice on capital plans and guidance on other various business issues as Animoca Brands continues to grow.

Animoca Brands is currently worth over $5.5 billion and is on course to continue to grow, they recently made our top 50 game makers list.