Animoca Brands and Winfinite firm Versus Systems sign $500k mutual investment deal

August 16th, 2019 partnership Animoca Brands Not disclosed
Animoca Brands and Winfinite firm Versus Systems sign $500k mutual investment deal
By , Senior Editor

Hong Kong publisher Animoca Brands has signed a mutual investment agreement with Canadian advertising firm Versus Systems.

The deal will see the two companies transfer fully paid ordinary shares equal to $500k in value.

In-game prizes

The firms are now set to form a strategic cooperative agreement that could see Animoca utilise its Winfinite platform for advertising via the publisher’s partnerships with iClick, Talenthouse and Gamma Innovations.

Winfinite is an in-game prizing and promotion tool that allows advertisers to offer products and digital goods as rewards to players who earn in-game achievements. It’s available for use across mobile, console, PC and streamed media.

“Versus Systems has the ability to provide Animoca Brands with technology which will be beneficial to the company on a number of levels,” said Animoca Brands chairman Yat Siu.

“Animoca Brands will explore the possibility of leveraging any of its multiple partnerships for advertising benefit, and explore ways to utilise Winfinite in its existing games portfolio.”


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

