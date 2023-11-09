Celebrate 10 years of incredible PGC conferences throughout 2024

In 2024, we mark a remarkable decade of live Pocket Gamer Connects events, reflecting on a journey that has transformed it from a simple passion for gaming and connecting into the beloved conference it is today.

But we aren’t just reflecting on the past success of PG Connects, we're always looking to the future and we’ve got a stellar line-up of events coming in 2024.

Whats on in 2024

January 22nd and 23rd - PG Connects London

Our flagship PGC is the premier show in our conference series. It's also the largest UK-based B2B games industry event, bringing together a diverse range of industry professionals and while providing comprehensive insights into top trends and most exciting games.

Featuring established fringe events for publishers, developers, investors and indies, this year will also feature the Journalist Bar and Launchpad for new product and services promotion, as well as a number of networking events.

March 18th and 19th - PG Connects San Francisco

Our long-awaited return to this fantastic city has finally come. We’ve partnered with the MeetToMatch platform, so as well as getting access to the great PGC talks, attendees will also get access to the MeetToMatch system for the entire week! There's no better time to network than while large swathes of the games industry are in town.

May 1st and 2nd - The Dubai GameExpo Summit

This will be our second year in Dubai as part of the larger Esports and Gaming event hosted by the Dubai Economy & Tourism department.

MENA's burgeoning games industry is predicted to continue to rise considerably, and with significant investments in the sector emanating from the region, it's the perfect time to join us at the Dubai GameExpo Summit and see what all the fuss is about.

October 1st and 2nd - PG Connects Helsinki

Long renowned as the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki has become a staple location for the Pocket Gamer Connects conferences. Home to some of the best games companies and talented professionals in the business, this event offers an ideal spot to learn from the best and keep up to date with the very latest trends and best practices.

At every PG Connects event you’ll also find our fabulous fringe events, with no additional or hidden charges. They're all about creating unique experiences and fostering networking opportunities.

From Investor Connector and Publisher Speedmatch to the Very Big Indie Pitch, there’s something for everyone.

But it doesn't end there, we've got more to come. So watch this space!