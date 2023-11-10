Launch your game, product or service at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024

Established in 2014, the Pocket Gamer Connects conference series has become the pinnacle of the games industry, and it's returning to London on January 22nd and 23rd for our 10th anniversary.

The event is poised to be one of the networking and knowledge-sharing highlights of the year, and it's open to developers and publishers looking to showcase their latest creations.

A decade of excellence

Pocket Gamer Connects London has established itself as a key conference in the games industry events calendar, bringing together professionals, developers and publishers to share insights, innovations and ideas.

As the conference series marks its 10th anniversary, it's introducing exciting new elements to the program, one of which is the highly anticipated Launchpad.

Introducing Launchpad: Where Creators Shine

So, what exactly is Launchpad? In the gaming world, it's your opportunity to step into the spotlight and unveil your latest project live, on stage, to a captivated audience.

Launchpad gives you the chance to grab the mic and the screen for a brief moment to present your newest creation. No need for a lengthy, 20-minute presentation – just fill out a simple form, and we'll schedule you a slot on the stage, allowing you to spend a few minutes showcasing your launch.

A Captive Audience Awaits

With over 2,500 attendees expected to pass through the halls and corridors of Pocket Gamer Connects London in January, you'll have a fantastic audience eager to hear about your project.

Additionally, the event will have a strong media presence, including journalists from Pocket Gamer and other well-known media brands. This is your chance to get noticed and make a significant impact on your launch.

How to Participate

To take advantage of Launchpad, all you need to do is fill in the details provided on the PG Connects London website to alert the marketing and event team to your plans. They will be in touch with you to facilitate your participation.

It's important to note that Launchpad is not for unfinished or theoretical projects, nor is it the place to pitch for funding. If you're looking for those opportunities, the event also offers activities like the Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch.

Ready to Launch?

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 promises to be another great conference, and Launchpad offers an exciting new platform for developers and publishers to unveil their finished games, products or services to a wide and enthusiastic audience.

To learn more and take the first step towards showcasing your latest creation, visit the official PGC London 2024 website.