Meet with developers, publishers and investors at the Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 fringe events

A very special edition of our mobile games industry event Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to London on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024, marking a decade of since the conference series began.

Yes, you read that correctly – we've been going strong for 10 incredible years and we're sparing no effort to celebrate this remarkable milestone. We're going bigger and better than ever before and you won't want to miss it.

As well as the main conference tracks, we'll be running a variety of fringe activities, presenting a golden opportunity to connect with industry experts, developers, investors, publishers and journalists. After all, being able to network with your peers is a key part of what makes our PG Connects so special.

Investor Connector

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding get to connect one-on-one to discuss potential deals.

The fringe event will take place on Monday, January 22nd, 2024, and will run from 10am to 1pm (local time).

The fringe event is curated, with applicants required to go through an approval process. Head to the website for more details on how developers and investors can apply to take part.

The deadline for applications is January 12th.

Publisher Speedmatch

If you’re looking for somebody to bring your game to market or for the next hot release, this is your opportunity to find developers and publishers to partner with.

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour spent in speed-date style meetings. The deadline for applications is January 12th.

Publisher SpeedMatch is scheduled to run on Tuesday, January 23rd. The session will run from 2pm to 3pm.

For more information, head to the PGC website here.

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile + PC + Console Edition

Show off your indie games to a panel of expert judges across Mobile, PC and Console at the Very Big Indie Pitch.

This unique format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

It's a fantastic chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe even a PRIZE!

The Very Big Indie Pitch Mobile Edition is scheduled to run on Monday, January 22nd, and will run from 2pm to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Very Big Indie PC/Console Edition is scheduled to run on Tuesday, January 23rd, from 10am to 1pm.

The Big Indie Zone

An exclusive expo area within the conference, The Big Indie Zone is dedicated to indie developers and their games.

Developers can pre-book a two-day demo table (which includes conference passes), making this an excellent value option to hit up the show and present your awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates - an audience that includes developers, publishers and investors.

You can find our more about the Big Indie Zone on the website here.

The Journalist Bar

Our editorial team from PocketGamer.com, the longest-running and leading b2c mobile gaming site, will be joining us PG Connects London, led by Deputy Editor Stephen Gregson-Wood. If you’re an indie developer working on a game, this could be your chance to get it on the experts’ radar.

It can be hard to pin a journalist down, even at an event like PG Connects. So we’ve taken some of the randomness out of it with our Journalist Bar, providing a dedicated space to meet a member of the Pocket Gamer consumer editorial team. These are writers and editors who will have 15-minute appointments available to check out new games. The mornings will be by appointment only, while the afternoons will open up to walk-ins.

Get more information from our website and book your slot now!

