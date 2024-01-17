Pine Games secures $2.25M for mobile game development in Istanbul

Mobile gaming company Pine Games has raised $2.25 million at a $10 million valuation to create mobile titles in Istanbul, Turkey. The company will prioritise the casual mobile gaming sector with its new funding while focusing on innovative IP-based games for a diverse audience.

Before venturing into the domain of IP-based games, Pine Games intends to start a new phase that will feature a series of streamlined puzzle games. These initial titles will lay the groundwork for more complex projects, underscoring the company's commitment to quality and innovation.

Pine Games features a trio of co-founders with diverse backgrounds, bringing experiences from Turkish unicorns. CEO Yankı Yağız Akpek has played key roles at Peak Games and Bigger Games. CTO Burak Sarp has a successful history at Trendyol and Rovio while art director Yasin Yıldırım has contributed to Dream Games and collaborated with Yağız at Bigger Games.

Creating new experiences

Speaking to GamesBeat, Akpek stated, “We believe that the combination of smart decisions and high-quality execution is not as common in the industry as one might think. We are confident in our ability to create games that evolve and adapt to the industry’s needs, while they remain evergreen.”

Pine Game's philosophy revolves around a dedication to "creating impactful experiences with widespread appeal. Our dedicated team is committed to crafting timeless and evergreen games, ensuring our users enjoy our games for years to come." The team currently has four staff and plans to grow that number to 15.

500 Emerging Europe and Laton Ventures spearheaded the pre-seed investment round, joined by Mert Gur, the founder of Loop Games and the creative mind behind the Match 3D game.