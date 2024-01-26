True Gamers secures $45m investment for esports expansion in Saudi Arabia

Esport lounge True Gamers has raised $45 million in an investment round as it aims to grow the esports scene in Saudi Arabia by creating more than 150 esports clubs across the KSA.

The landmark deal with Nawaf Albishri, CEO of investment firm Falak will also see True Gamers hold international esports tournaments within its facilities and provide an enhanced gaming and competitive experience to players.

Founded in 2019 by Anton Vasilenko and Vlad Belyanin, True Gamers has expanded its network to more than 120 esports lounges across the UAE and Eastern Europe. This highlights its commitment to democratise esports and make it accessible to a broader audience in the KSA and beyond.

Democratising esports

“The expansion into Saudi Arabia will elevate True Gamers’ global presence and play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the Kingdom’s esports industry," said CPO and co-founder Belyanin. “We at True Gamers value cybersport enthusiasts, and we are honored to bring new opportunities for such people in the Kingdom and develop the gaming culture to the next level."

The co-founder adds that, “By providing unparalleled gaming experiences and hosting premier eSports tournaments, True Gamers will attract new players, raise the profile of eSports, and foster a vibrant gaming community within Saudi Arabia."

CEO Vasilenko highlighted that the franchise agreement with Nawaf Albishri marks, “A significant step towards popularising cybersports" and that True Gamers aims to not only democratize esports but make it accessible to a wider audience.

After establishing Cluborg Group, a multi-brand holding in 2015, both Vasilenko and Belyanin are now looking to capitalise on the Saudi gaming market which is expected to reach nearly $2.8 billion by 2026. The KSA also boasts a gamer population of 21 million, which is around 58% of its total population.