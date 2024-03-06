SuperGears Games appoints Frank Sagnier as chairman of its advisory board

Mobile game studio SuperGears Games has appointed industry veteran Frank Sagnier as chairman of its advisory board.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Sagnier is known for his previous roles at Electronic Arts, Funcom, Acclaim Entertainment and was previously CEO of Codemasters during it's $1.2bn sale to Electronic Arts, stepping down four months after its completion.

Sagnier also serves as an Ambassador for BAFTA Games and holds the role of vice president at SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity dedicated to leveraging video games and technology to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The new SuperGears man expressed his delight as the new advisory chair and stated, “Both the visual and technical excellence of Racing Kingdom are remarkable, and the wealth of content should appeal to the broader racing community and beyond. I feel confident SuperGears will contribute to the continued success of the Turkish games ecosystem, which has become a major global player.”

Previously SuperGears teased the involvement and connection with Sagnier with the driving game veteran having input into their Racing Kingdom title.

Sagnier's imminent impact

The Demirden brothers have also voiced their enthusiasm regarding Sagnier's appointment, emphasizing his track record and extensive expertise in the racing games genre.

“His unique experience and deep knowledge in racing games have already made a great impact as soon as he joined us. Frank's contribution not only excites us about the strength he will bring but also gives us more confidence in reaching our goals," said SuperGears CEO Yasin Demirden.

SuperGears concluded its first investment round last year which was spearheaded by Cevat Yerli, CEO of The TMRW Foundation who also joined the company's Board of Directors.