Istanbul-based game studio SuperGears successfully completes first investment round led by TMRW foundation

SuperGears first investment round is based upon a valuation of $10 million and will add Crytek founder Cevat Yerli to the board of directors

By

SuperGears Games, one of Turkey's leading game studios, has announced the successful completion of its first investment round led by TMRW Foundation, owned by world-renowned game producer Cevat Yerli. With this strategic investment based on a valuation of 10 million dollars, Cevat Yerli will also join the board of directors of SuperGears.

This exciting investment round included participation from key figures in the Turkish gaming industry who have recently joined TMRW Foundation, such as former Unity vice president Ulaş Karademir, İbrahim Akman - founder of Masomo and Webtekno, Ingame Group CEO Genco Alp, founder of Octopus Emre Yıldız, and Murat Alagöz founder of ELA Game Studio, as well as institutional investors including Yıldız Tekno GSYO. This broad participation reflects widespread belief and confidence in SuperGears' potential in the gaming industry.

I believe this platform will redefine the perspective on racing games.
Cevat Yerli

Yasin Demirden, founder and CEO of SuperGears, said about the topic: "The participation of Cevat Yerli's company TMRW Foundation as the lead investor and the support of leading figures in Turkey's gaming industry confirm the belief in our company's vision. We aim to achieve great success in the global gaming industry with this investment, which will be used for the development of our innovative racing game platform "Racing Kingdom". We want to go beyond the classic racing experience with the innovations we will bring to the genre and reshape the world of racing games. The addition of Cevat Yerli to our board, with his global gaming industry experience and knowledge, will take our company even further."

Cevat Yerli also shared his thoughts: "SuperGears is on the verge of a breakthrough in the gaming sector with Racing Kingdom. I am very excited to be a part of this journey. The team's innovative vision and passion for creating an extraordinary gaming experience perfectly align with my personal values and goals for the gaming industry. I see extraordinary potential in Racing Kingdom. I believe this platform will redefine the perspective on racing games."


