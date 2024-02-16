AdInMo taps John Rankin as new chief revenue officer

Mobile in-game advertising platform AdInMo has appointed industry veteran John Rankin as its chief revenue officer. Rankin brings decades of experience from both game studios and the demand side, having worked at Smaato and served as managing director at Outfit7.

After joining AdInMo in 2020, Rankin took on the role of chief commercial officer where he established programmatic partnerships, and publisher relationships and recently became a part of AdInMo’s strategic advisory board.

In his new role as CRO, Rankin will be in charge of driving the commercial strategy, partnerships and revenue growth across all formats with a key focus on building “partnerships focused on AdInMo’s hybrid monetisation capabilities with mobile game publishers."

Leadership expansion

“While no one loves the tag industry veteran, bringing together 20+ years experience in ad monetisation it does feel like I’m coming home," said Rankin. Adding that “the ability to deliver the best experience for all communities is AdInMo’s biggest strength."

“Our roadmap, whether that be AdInMo’s PlayerPersonaFramework or innovative formats such as Rewarded InGamePlay, delivers multiple opportunities for partnerships to make in-game advertising a key monetisation tool for developers and an effective media channel for advertisers," Rankin concluded.

AdInMo CEO and co-founder Kristan Rivers says: “John has been at the forefront of mobile and digital entertainment for many years. He’s always got his eye on the prize, and has been a trusted advisor of AdInMo for several years.